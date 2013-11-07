Hodgson: Hart is number one for England

Hart has found himself on the bench for City's last two matches following high-profile errors against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Cardiff City this season.

However, Hodgson has reassured the 26-year-old he will remain first-choice at international level and expects Hart to reclaim the gloves from Costel Pantilimon at the Etihad Stadium.

On Thursday, Hart was named in England's squad for the friendlies with Chile and Germany, and Hodgson revealed the goalkeeper will start one of the two matches, with Fraser Forster or John Ruddy set to be given a chance in the other.

"I firmly believe Joe is such a good goalkeeper that he will get back in the Manchester City team sooner or later," said the 66-year-old.

"He will start one of the (England) games, but not both. I feel I am duty bound to look at one of the other two goalkeepers.

"He's our number one goalkeeper, I would guess he is more likely to play Germany than Chile but don’t wish to be held to that."

Hodgson also scotched suggestions Forster's chances of international action were being hindered by the former Norwich keeper playing in Scotland.

"Fraser hasn't been held back by playing in the SPL," Hodgson added. "He has been held back by Joe Hart."