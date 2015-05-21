Hodgson: No England rift with United over Shaw

Roy Hodgson insists there is no rift with Manchester United after Luke Shaw was left out of England's squad for the European Under-21 Championship.

United had voiced concerns about the full-back heading to the tournament in the Czech Republic which starts next month, but coach Gareth Southgate was expected to select the former Southampton man.

However, Shaw - who missed last weekend's 1-1 draw against Arsenal due to fears he had sustained concussion against Crystal Palace a week earlier - was not named in an initial 27-man squad.

But Hodgson is adamant there was no argument between the Football Association and United's coaching staff over the issue.

"Gareth Southgate has had lengthy discussions with the club and they have made it clear to him that, at this moment in time, Luke is not in a medical or physical state to play, so he has been left out," he said.

"I am not happy because I love Luke Shaw and think he is a very fine player, as do Manchester United, so we were hoping he would be fit and raring to go.

"I would have been disappointed if he was not in my [senior] squad, but if he was in Gareth's squad I would have wished him all the best.

"I am very disappointed he can't make it but hopefully he will come back stronger for the new season and we will get the benefit from him from August."