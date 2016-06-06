Hodgson promises no England cheating

England manager Roy Hodgson has no plans to tell his players to start diving ahead of Euro 2016.

Eric Dier had suggested his side needed to learn to be more "streetwise" in France, where England face Russia, Wales and Slovakia in Group B.

However, there were no signs of that in their final friendly before the Euros as Harry Kane was kicked in the head by Portugal defender Bruno Alves, who was sent off, but tried to continue running.

Hodgson said exaggerating contact was something that needed to be introduced to players at a young age.

"I think it has to be taught, if it's going to be taught, at a very early age and be part of your culture, but I've said many times I don't think it is part of our culture," he said.

"Harry's first instinct, when he didn't get kicked severely, was to carry on and to try and carry on and do something with the ball.

"Some people might say that's very laudable, others might say you've got to go down, you've got to be cynical.

"But I find the cynicism quite a hard thing to coach. The referee still made the right decision. He didn't need to go down on this occasion."

Hodgson said his only desire was to help his team improve as they prepare for their opener against Russia on June 11.

"I won't be spending time teaching players to stay down or feign injury," he said.

"I want to teach players how to defend better and attack better."

Hodgson added: "That's what I've been trying to do for four years and will continue to do so."