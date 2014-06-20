Hodgson set to remain England boss until 2016
Football Association chairman Greg Dyke has indicated that Roy Hodgson will continue to manage England beyond the FIFA World Cup.
Questions over the head coach's future arose after England's tournament status was left hanging by a thread following Thursday's 2-1 loss to Uruguay.
With Hodgson's men having been defeated by the same scoreline against Italy on Saturday, England now need every remaining Group D result to go their way to have any hope of progressing.
Yet despite those disappointing results, Dyke has revealed Hodgson - who said immediately after the Uruguay game he had no intention of resigning - will remain at the helm until at least 2016.
He told Sky Sports News: "We're supportive of Roy Hodgson, we've asked him to stay as manager.
"We were not humiliated. They were narrow defeats. We don't see any great value in changing Roy. He's done a good job."
Hodgson has been held the role since just before UEFA Euro 2012, a tournament in which England were eliminated in the second round by Italy.
