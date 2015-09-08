Hodgson: Sterling can win 100 England caps

England manager Roy Hodgson believes forward Raheem Sterling can win over 100 caps for the national team.

Sterling has played 16 matches for England since debuting in November 2012, and the Manchester City forward is set to add to his appearances against Switzerland in UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old's international career, however, has been stop-start, having waited two years to earn his second cap.

Only nine players - Peter Shilton, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Bobby Moore, Ashley Cole, Bobby Charlton, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Billy Wright - have earned 100 or more appearances for England but Hodgson has tipped Sterling to join the centurion club after settling in quick at City.

"His first games for City have been good," Hodgson said of Sterling, who moved to Manchester from Liverpool in a deal worth £49million.

"I didn't play him in San Marino to give others a chance, but he's ready to go tomorrow and we're hoping he brings his City form with him.

"It's a big year for him. He'll have a lot of big years: France in 2016, Russia in 2018, 2020 all over Europe, and [Qatar] 2022.

"At his age, he has plenty more to look forward to. I'm sure that one day he'll be looking forward to sitting here alongside me with over 100 caps."