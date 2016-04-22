Hodgson 'unlikely' to take Rashford to France

England manager Roy Hodgson has admitted he is "unlikely" to include Manchester United teen sensation Marcus Rashford in his final squad for Euro 2016.

The youngster is yet to earn a senior cap for his country, but has been discussed as a potential flyer for the England squad after scoring seven goals for United since making his senior debut in February.

Hodgson has been impressed by the 18-year-old, but said he was unsure he had done enough to earn a call-up ahead of the likes of Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane.

"I think it would be a very bold decision to put him in," said Hodgson.

"I think it would mean possibly leaving someone behind who at the moment, in my opinion, has more reason to be called up.

"But you never know. The fact is it would be foolish as well to say 'no, no, he's not ready - he can't do it'.

"I am sure he could do it.

"It's not inconceivable but it looks unlikely to me with the current players we've got and the competition for places in that area of the field."

Rashford still has an FA Cup semi-final in which to impress as well as four more Premier League fixtures, having worked himself into Louis van Gaal's Manchester United first team.