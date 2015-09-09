Hodgson 'very comfortable' despite uncertain England future

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn says Roy Hodgson is "very comfortable" as England manager despite his contract expiring after Euro 2016.

Hodgson's side ensured their place at the continental competition next year with victory over San Marino at the weekend and are on course to complete qualification with a 100 per cent record.

However, Hodgson's future remains somewhat uncertain with his contract into its final year and the memory of a dismal World Cup campaign fresh in the memory.

And FA chief Glenn is eager to avoid the situation that took place with Hodgson's predecessor Fabio Capello - who agreed a new contract extension before a poor outing at the World Cup in 2010 before hanging on to his position until resigning in 2012.

"It has been made to be more of an issue than it is. Roy is very comfortable. He knows it is a results business," Glenn told reporters at the Soccerex convention in Manchester.

"We want to avoid the slightly unsavoury situation we had with Fabio Capello at the end of the World Cup. Everything we want to do with Roy and the senior team is what are the best ways to make Roy successful. If it is a change, it is a welcome one.

"Myself and Roy have a very good relationship. He is by far and away the best coach we could have for England. He has vast experience. He looks, he learns, he listens."

Glenn also discussed the FA's target to win the World Cup by 2022, adding that the ambition was a positive sign.

"We have this big ambition to win the World Cup in 2022 but we have three tournaments before then," he added.

"Why not go with ambition? Unless you have ambition, you rarely succeed.

"It is realistic. Any good organisation, whether in football or business, needs an ambition."