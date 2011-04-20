Holders PSG cruise into French Cup Final

The semi-final was almost one-way traffic throughout but given the French Cup's penchant for shocks, PSG fans were still feeling nervous until Mathieu Bodmer finished off Nene's assist midway through the first half.

Brazilian midfielder Nene notched the second after the break when Bodmer repaid the favour before Sebastien Renouard gave Angers faint hopes of a comeback.

However, PSG forward Guillaume Hoarau sealed their passage to meet Lille in the Stade de France final on May 14 with a third on 62 minutes.

PSG have now reached their sixth final in nine years with the Cup again their only chance of silverware given they lie fourth in Ligue 1 and have bowed out of the Europa League.

"At 2-1 I was a little worried but we have been very efficient," PSG coach Antoine Kombouare told reporters.

"There is confidence yes but over confidence no. I hope for a great final with great play."

Angers coach Jean-Louis Garcia was proud of his side for carrying the flag for the lower leagues but still criticised their display.

"We lacked maturity and my players will learn from this match," he said.

French league leaders Lille beat fellow top-flight side Nice 2-0 on Tuesday to progress and keep their hopes of a domestic double alive, a feat no fan of the modest club could have imagined at the start of the campaign.