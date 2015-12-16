Holders PSG to face Lyon in Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals

Holders Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals.

Laurent Blanc's men, who have won the tournament a record five times in total including in each of the past two years, beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the last eight thanks to a late goal from Edinson Cavani.

Their reward is a tough tie at home to Hubert Fournier's Lyon, who are sixth in Ligue 1 and edged to a 2-1 victory over second-tier Tours to make it to this stage.

In the other last-eight matches, Bordeaux are at home to Lorient after beating Monaco in the last 16, while Marseille travel to face Toulouse and Guingamp host Lille.

The ties will be played on January 12 and 13, with all of the sides left in the competition being from Ligue 1.

Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final draw:

Toulouse v Marseille

Bordeaux v Lorient

Guingamp v Lille

Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon