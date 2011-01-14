Holloway: Adam good enough for United

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road this month, with the Seasiders reportedly turning down a £3.5 million offer from Aston Villa.

Holloway insists that Adam will stay with the club until the end of the season, unless he receives an offer from the likes of Manchester United before the January transfer window shuts.

"If they think he is worth just £3.5 million they are watching a different game,” he said.

"I have got a plan and I think he should stay with us until the summer. He would be in a fantastic position then. The crowd love him, the players love him, he would have a choice as long as his arm.

"Charlie doesn't need to go to a club that is struggling. I am imagining the lad playing with [Manchester United strikers] Wayne Rooney or Dimitar Berbatov at the end of his passes. I can't see why not, he's good enough for that.

"My goal is to get him to a top four club. Why should he go anywhere else? I have asked him to think about it. Why not keep us up and then move on?

"If Manchester United or someone rang me up with a realistic offer I might have to consider it. Until then, dream on.”

Former Rangers player Adam has scored four goals this season, including important penalties in the wins over Liverpool, Newcastle and West Brom.

Blackpool occupy ninth place in the Premier League following the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

"He wants to go to a bigger club than us,” Holloway said. “Well there are not too many better off than us at the moment. He is part of that. I want him to go to a place where he is not just plugging a hole and his manager is in a solid position.

"We are a well-run club. We might take a gamble by keeping Charlie and then let him go in the summer when his contract has just a year left.

"We don't have to sell and, to be fair, Charlie also owes us."

