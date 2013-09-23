Holloway: Swansea 'embarrassingly good'

Goals from prolific Spaniard Michu and winger Nathan Dyer helped Michael Laudrup's men take the points at Selhurst Park, consigning newly-promoted Palace to their fourth defeat in five games.

But Holloway preferred to focus on the achievements of the opposition, who have firmly established themselves in the Premier League since gaining promotion in 2011 and won the League Cup last season.

And the English boss hopes to see his club emulate those accomplishments in the coming years.

"They (Swansea) were embarrassingly good to be honest," he said. "Well done to them, we are aspiring to get up where they are.

"The work that's gone into them is a credit to how they've handled it at the top. They've lost managers and their philosophy is still the same."

Although he was impressed with Swansea's play on Sunday, Holloway was critical of his team for attempting to imitate that style during Sunday's game.

"We almost tried to copy them and we looked a poor copy of them," he said. "We've got to do what we do and impose on the game what we do, that's really important.

"You can only look at what you want to try and achieve. I feel really positive that I've got this group and I've got to work with them.

"I've got to work with them and encourage them and get them to believe in what they're doing."