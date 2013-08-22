Holloway vows to tone down opinions

The Palace manager was angry after his side were beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, claiming that the bigger clubs get favourable decisions from officials.

Holloway was particularly incensed by the decision not to award his forward Stephen Dobbie a penalty when he went down in the area, while Tottenham were awarded a spot kick when Dean Moxey was adjudged to have handled a cross from Aaron Lennon.

Roberto Soldado duly stepped up to score the only goal of the game from 12 yards.

However, the former Blackpool manager's tirade landed him in trouble with the Football Association, who charged him for questioning the integrity of match officials.

And Holloway has conceded he has to learn to air his opinions in a more appropriate manner.

"I know what I meant on Sunday," he said ahead of his side's visit to the Brittania Stadium to face Stoke City on Saturday.

"It has cost me some money but I need to learn quickly how to deal with things that happen.

"All my life I have tried to be an ambassador for this game and I will continue to do so but I just need to learn when and what to say say.

"I don't like losing and don't like not getting my own way, at times I get too emotional and say too much.

"I have been on the end of bad decisions in this league before that have cost us but I have to let it go and move on."