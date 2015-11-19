Honda adamant he will not leave AC Milan on his own accord

Keisuke Honda insists he has no intention of leaving AC Milan and will only move on if the club force him out.

The 29-year-old has lost his starting berth under new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and recently voiced his frustration with his lack of regular first-team action.

Nevertheless, the attacking midfielder refuses to throw in the towel just yet and is determined to fight back.

"I will tell you one thing clearly: I won't leave Milan of my own accord," Honda told Nikkan Sports.

"I came to Milan with unshakeable determination and unless they tell me they don't want me, I'm going nowhere. I won't run away.

"Of course I have to accept my disappointing performances, but I have confidence of fighting back. I know it will be difficult to win back my place, but I haven't given up.

"It's more difficult than I imagined it would be at Milan, but of course I won't give up."

Honda has a contract with the San Siro side until June 2017.