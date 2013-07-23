Honda keen to speed up Milan move

The Japan international has been a long-term target of the Serie A club, and has reportedly already agreed to sign for Massimiliano Allegri's side on a free transfer when his contract with CSKA expires in January.

However, Milan are eager to secure Honda's services in this transfer window, and his brother and representative Hiroyuki Honda confirmed the player is now waiting for CSKA to finalise the deal.

"We'll meet with CSKA again today for more talks," he told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"What I can say is that Milan have made a good offer, a very good offer to CSKA.

"I don't know if we can wrap everything up today. We'll look to convince CSKA, because, for us, the deal is ready.

"Joining Milan is not about money, but prestige. Milan, Real Madrid and others are clubs with great value. It would be a big step forward in the career of Keisuke.

"We are waiting for CSKA to give Milan’s offer the OK, then we will be in Italy to finalise everything."