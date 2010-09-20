Honduran goalkeeper shoots at journalist

Colombian side La Equidad's coach Alexis Garcia began a suspension of more than a month for fighting the previous weekend.

HONDURAS

In an act reminiscent of an incident involving Diego Maradona in 1994, Motagua goalkeeper Donaldo Morales shot at reporter Saul Carranza with an air gun over criticism of his performances in the sports daily Diez.

Carranza was interviewing midfielder Jorge Claros after a practice at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa when Morales appeared with a gun and shot at them, hitting the reporter twice and the player once, according to a weekend report in Diez.

The paper said that Morales later asked Carranza to forgive him but the reporter refused. It said Motagua president Pedro Atala would sanction Morales.

Maradona also shot at reporters with an air rifle when they were staking him out.

COLOMBIA

La Equidad's coach, former Colombia midfielder Alexis Garcia, began a suspension of one month and one week for fighting the previous weekend.

Having been sent to the stands during a 1-1 draw at home to Boyaca Chico, he came to blows with the visiting team's owner Eduardo Pimentel. The match was suspended six minutes early and the score stood. Both men were fined, Garcia 3.35 million Colombian pesos ($1,862) and Pimentel 3.6 million.

Leaders Independiente Santa Fe went five points clear in the Apertura championship after a 2-0 win in the Bogota derby against once great arch-rivals Millonarios, who are in danger of relegation.

Second-placed Atletico Huila came from two goals down in the final 10 minutes to draw 2-2 with Atletico Nacional.

Title holders Atletico Junior were 3-1 up at Cucuta Deportivo after 37 minutes but they had Cesar Fawcett sent off in the 39th and ended up conceding two more goals for a 3-3 draw.

URUGUAY

Nacional notched their first win in four matches, 1-0 against Bella Vista, after having newly-signed Argentine-born former Spain left back Mariano Pernia sent off four minutes before halftime with a straight red card for a studs-up tackle on an opponent.

Their 34-year-old former Argentina midfielder Marcelo Gallardo damaged a knee ligament after only nine minutes and will be out for two months, and Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates followed him off in the 51st with a cut above the eye.

But luck went Nacional's way in the 57th minute when Santiago "Morro" Garcia scored. Video replays showed he helped control the ball with his hand but the referee missed it.

BOLIVIA

The Bolivian government has agreed a plan for the football federation (FBF) to pay off its debts of more than $2 million after tax authorities seized FBF headquarters and other assets.

Aurora took over the lead in the Clausura championship with a victory over Blooming while The Strongest, having been docked three points last week for fielding one too many foreign players in a recent match, toppled