Honduras are not too physical, says Callejas

Callejas, the president of the National Autonomous Federation of Football of Honduras, is aware of his nation's reputation among other teams at the FIFA World Cup.

Honduras open their tournament against France on Sunday.

French striker Olivier Giroud was quoted as expecting a rough ride, describing Honduras defender Maynor Figueroa as "not an angel" having come face-to-face with him when facing Hull City in the Premier League.

But, despite Honduras catching attention for a rugged performance in a pre-tournament friendly versus England, their supremo has suggested they are no more physical than other sides on show.

Callejas said: "They have not really watched television and what has happened in the games so far.

"In Friday's games, there were aggressive, strong, plays where players were given yellow cards. We are not aggressive."

Callejas would rather focus on Honduras being in the showpiece for the second successive occasion.

He added: "This is our second consecutive World Cup; there is joy and satisfaction. Honduras has the opportunity make history."