Honduras international Peralta killed

Honduras international Arnold Peralta has been shot dead in his hometown of La Ceiba, with his club confirming his death on Wednesday.

Peralta, 26, made 24 international appearances and moved to Olimpia in the off-season after spending three years with Scottish club Rangers.

"We deeply regret the death of our player Arnold Peralta. The Olympic family is mourning," Olimpia tweeted.

Peralta, who played as a defensive midfielder, represented Honduras on 24 occasions including several World Cup qualifiers.