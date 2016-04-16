Houston Dynamo 1 LA Galaxy 4: Dos Santos brace inspires rout

Giovani dos Santos scored twice as LA Galaxy came from behind to crush Houston Dynamo 4-1 in MLS on Friday.

After conceding a goal in the opening 60 seconds, Dos Santos equalised three minutes later and completed his brace on the half-hour mark in Houston, having watched team-mate Baggio Husidic give the Galaxy a 21st-minute lead.

Gyasi Zardes completed the rout four minutes into the second half as the Galaxy ended a run of back-to-back draws, while condemning Dynamo to a fourth match without victory.

Tenacious midfielder Nigel de Jong sat out the trip to Houston as he served the first game of a three-match ban for his studs-up challenge on Darlington Nagbe last week, but former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard returned from a calf injury and wore the captains' armband.

However, the Galaxy made a nightmare start on the road at BBVA Compass Stadium, falling behind less than a minute into proceedings, when an unmarked David Horst headed past goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

Dynamo's joy, though, was short-lived as Dos Santos pounced on a loose ball just outside the area and curled it beyond Joe Willis in the fourth minute.

Husidic then put the Galaxy ahead, a lead they never relinquished, after Willis' attempt to clear a cross fell to the Bosnian midfielder, before Gerrard picked out Dos Santos with a sublime diagonal pass, which was coolly converted by the Mexico international in the 31st minute.

The match was put to bed shortly after the break thanks to Gyasi, who side-footed past Willis after Sebastian Lletget whipped in a ball across the six-yard box.