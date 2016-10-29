Houston Dynamo appoint Cabrera

Houston Dynamo have appointed Wilmer Cabrera as head coach, the MLS side announced on Friday.

Former Chivas USA boss Cabrera, 49, replaces Owen Coyle, who returned to England in May.

Long-time assistant Wade Barrett had been in charge on an interim basis as Dynamo missed the play-offs for a third consecutive season.

"I am excited to join the Houston Dynamo. It's a great club with a great history, and I am ready for the challenge," said Cabrera, who spent time as assistant of Colorado Rapids in 2012-13.

"I look forward to working with the ownership group, management, our staff and the players to return the Dynamo to the level that the club and our fans deserve and expect."

An ex-Colombia international, Cabrera arrives after spending the 2016 season with Houston's United Soccer League (USL) affiliate team Rio Grande Valley FC.

Prior to that, Cabrera was in charge of Chivas for their inaugural MLS season in 2014, recording nine wins, six draws and 19 defeats.

"This is an important time for the Dynamo organization and an important appointment in the process of returning the club to its winning ways," said Dynamo president Chris Canetti.

"The management team and the board of directors underwent a thorough and collaborative review of the coaching decision and we confidently agree that Wilmer is the right choice for us at this moment."