'How am I unemployed?' – Danny Rose trolls Tottenham after Newcastle beating

Former Tottenham left-back Danny Rose questioned why he cannot find a club after watching his old team-mates concede six times in a humiliating loss at Newcastle on Sunday.

Spurs were 3-0 down inside nine minutes and five behind after just 21 as Newcastle thrashed their top-four rivals in a one-sided contest at St. James' Park.

Rose, who was working at the game as a pundit for Sky Sports, said: "Jamie [Redknapp] told me you have to have the right personnel to have a back four. I was wrong there, but there have been so many mistakes.

"All I've been thinking of in that first half is, how am I unemployed? To be 5-0 down after 20 minutes is unheard of for a club that is supposedly a massive club."

The ex-England defender made 214 appearances for Tottenham and also had a loan spell at Newcastle, but has been without a club since playing for Watford in 2021-22.

Tottenham are now six points behind Newcastle (third) and Manchester United (fourth), having played one more match than the Magpies and two more than the Red Devils, as their hopes of a place in the Champions League next season look to be fading.