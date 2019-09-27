How to get a Sky Sports Month Pass for just £9.99 through NOW TV

Feast your eyes on a month's worth of football from the Premier League and Football League with this belting offer from NOW TV

If you're not a Sky Sports subscriber but wish you were, then this is the offer for you. For a very limited time – until 23:59 on Monday, basically – NOW TV are offering their Sky Sports Month Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £33.99).

TL;DRYou can get a month's worth of Sky Sports with NOW TV for just £9.99 here

Given the weekend's football ahead, you shouldn't need too much convincing.

Friday night is Championship night as struggling Stoke host Nottingham Forest, before QPR take on West Brom in a surprising 4th-vs-5th early-season clash on Saturday lunchtime.

Watch Jeff and the boys on Soccer Saturday before Sky's first Premier League clash of the weekend between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park. Pep Guardiola's side are currently averaging four goals per game in the Premier League this season, so no pressure.

Barnsley and Brentford go to-to-toe on Sunday, before Leicester welcome Newcastle to the King Power Stadium aiming to continue their fine start to the campaign.

And then comes Monday: the big one. Nobody's pretending it's a late-90s heavyweight clash any more, but Manchester United vs Arsenal is still a huge clash – if only out of morbid curiosity to see who comes out of it looking even worse than they currently do. Hmm.

And that's just this weekend. With loads more football to fill your weekends, £9.99 for one month's access looks like a steal. Go get it!

Terms and conditions: £9.99 Sky Sports Month Pass offer: You must redeem your voucher by 23.59 on 30 September 2019 to qualify for this offer. Voucher code entitles recipient to a Sky Sports Month Pass for £9.99 (standard price currently £33.99). Available to new and existing NOW TV customers without a Sky Sports Pass only. Offer price only valid for one month. Once your offer period ends your Sky Sports Month Pass will automatically renew at £33.99 a month unless cancelled. Cancel anytime. Not available to NOW TV Combo customers. You can only have one Sky Sports Pass in your account at any one time. This offer is not available with any other offers. One offer per customer. See nowtv.com for list of compatible devices. Red button and interactive services are unavailable. All live scheduling may be subject to change.