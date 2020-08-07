How Lucas Moura found time for Brazilian fan during Tottenham stadium tour

Lucas Moura is seen surprising an unsuspecting fan on a stadium tour in the latest clip of Tottenham’s documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

The All or Nothing series, which is due to air later this summer, followed Spurs during a tumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch.

While there were some real low moments, the latest teaser, released by football freestyler Billy Wingrove, shows a happier time as Brazilian forward Moura is shown gatecrashing a stadium tour and hugging a young Brazilian fan.

A photo posted by on

Moura, a Brazil international, says on the clip: “When you become a professional player, you become an example for the kids.”

The fly-on-the-wall documentary, which is released later this summer, will begin with Mourinho’s arrival at the club, less than 24 hours after Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking and is likely to feature Harry Kane’s serious injury, Christian Eriksen’s exit, Eric Dier climbing into the stands to confront a fan and Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min’s spat on the pitch.