Is William Saliba injured this weekend? Arsenal fitness update after Kairat absence

Arsenal are hoping for positive news on the fitness of key defender William Saliba.

The colossal France international didn't play at all in midweek against Kairat Almaty and with a huge clash against Leeds United to come this weekend, Mikel Arteta will hope to have him available.

FourFourTwo brings you the latest on Saliba and what we know so far regarding his latest injury setback.

Is William Saliba fit to face Leeds this weekend?

William Saliba has been colossal at the back for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta did provide an update ahead of the clash with Kairat in midweek, ruling out both Saliba and Jurrien Timber. The Spaniard admitted the pair are being assessed first of all ahead of their trip to West Yorkshire this weekend.

“No, those are not (available),” began Arteta, “It’s a good opportunity now that we make a different kind of work with them to get them in the best possible condition for the weekend hopefully.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta was not asked about the towering French defender in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night, so we expect another update on Friday.

The Spaniard will conduct his pre-match media duties ahead of the Leeds game, with the Gunners looking to bounce back after a defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Despite Mikel Merino levelling the game at 2-2 inside the final ten minutes, Matheus Cunha struck a dagger through Arsenal's hearts and title hopes, with his late winner, sparking pandemonium in the away end.

With Merino and Declan Rice also not playing in Europe, due to suspension, the Arsenal boss admitted his squad is now set to be tested more than ever.

Arsenal bounced back with a win against Kairat on Wednesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s been like this for the first seven months of the competition. Whether it was with this competition, domestic league and Champions League, or with international players playing for their countries as well.

“There is nothing new. The good news is that we have some players back as well now that are going to be helping us. We are used to it, so that’s never going to be an excuse.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's a risk to presume Saliba is going to be fit at Leeds, especially with the club keeping tight-lipped on his latest setback.