Howard praises Everton's strength in depth

Tim Howard has hailed Everton's squad as the strongest group of players that he has worked with while on Merseyside.

The United States goalkeeper is in his 10th season at Goodison Park, after initially joining on loan from Manchester United back in 2006.

And the 36-year-old, who has been a mainstay in between the posts under both David Moyes and Roberto Martinez, believes that Everton's current crop is the best he has witnessed.

"We have such a good, deep squad and this is the best, front to back, we've had in terms of quality," Howard, who has kept three clean sheets so far this campaign, told the club website.

"That makes me happy as a goalkeeper because you know the business will get done in front of you.

"The boys have been playing fantastically well. I think the chemistry that we have at the back is second to none so we'll hopefully keep going."

Everton sit sixth in the Premier League having lost just one of their opening six top-flight matches.