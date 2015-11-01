Howard unmoved by criticism

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard insisted he has not been affected by recent criticism and said his lengthy career at the highest levels speaks for itself.

Manager Roberto Martinez was forced to defend his keeper following last week's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

The 36-year old stopper - who has 105 caps for the USA - appeared nervous in the loss at the Emirates Stadium, failing to claim a deep cross as Olivier Giroud found the back of the net.

Howard, however, denied he has been moved by recent negativity and feels over-analysis is not worthwhile.

"I think if you look back at how many games? 400 games? I'd like to know how many goals (conceded) because in all of those games I probably could do better on every goal," he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"In hindsight you know where it's going and the result. I don't have that luxury in a game.

"If you don't have experience you have nothing to draw from. When you have experience you use that to stay positive and to move forward."

Howard said his confidence remains difficult to break and sees no reason to respond to fault-finding after an extensive career.

"As I've said all along, I don't mind the criticism because I think my body of work speaks for itself. I don't have to say a word," he said.

"Thirteen years in the Premier League, probably over 700 games in my career, over 100 games for my country and two of the best clubs in the land. The next person who does that, I'll be impressed."