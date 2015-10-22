Howe reveals he tried to sign Harry Kane for Burnley

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed he once tried to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane during his stint in charge of Burnley.

Howe spent only one full season at Turf Moor before returning to the south coast, guiding the club into the Premier League as Championship champions last term.

Tottenham are the visitors to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday and Howe is well aware of the threat posed by striker Kane, who - after a breakthrough season at White Hart Lane last term - has gone on to become a key member of Roy Hodgson's England squad.

"I'm a big admirer of Harry Kane, I think he's an outstanding talent," said Howe. "I tried to bring him in on loan when I was at Burnley.

"Kane has a big part to play at Euro 2016. He has a great future for England."

Bournemouth's own key marksman Callum Wilson was ruled out for up to six months at the end of September, but vowed to return before the end of the season earlier this week.

"Callum wants to speed up his recovery and we will back him on that, while making sure he does not do himself further damage," added Howe.