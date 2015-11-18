Howe: Ritchie will not be sold

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has ruled out accepting any bids from Manchester United for midfielder Matt Ritchie amid reported interest from the Old Trafford club.

United are thought to be keen on acquiring the services of the 26-year-old Scotland international, who played a key role in Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League.

However, asked about the speculation surrounding Ritchie, Howe said: "Matty is a good player so it's not a surprise to me he is being linked with the top clubs.

"When Matty is on form and playing well he is a threat to everybody.

"It's not welcome by us. We are not a selling club and we want to add to the squad. We are not looking to sell anybody.

"It's a compliment to the players whenever you get interest in them. It means they are playing well and we are performing at a high level.

"But the decision will be very much with us whether we decide to sell or not."