Howe: Solskjaer has handled pressure well at Man Utd

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done “an excellent job” under difficult circumstances at Manchester United.

The Cherries are bidding for their first win in five Premier League games on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium against a United side that Howe feels is back on track under Solskjaer.

“There’s positive signs for them,” Howe told a press conference. “They’ve got quality players, a very good manager who has given them real stability. He’s working to the future to build a new Manchester United.

“I imagine it is (hard under that level of pressure). I think he’s handled himself really well and done an excellent job to this point.”

While Bournemouth have drawn three of their last four league matches, United are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five following their midweek Carabao Cup win at Chelsea.

“Certainly looking at their last few games, which I have in great detail, I think they have played very well,” Howe said. “The game against Chelsea was a very strong performance.

“They’ll be pleased with their attacking play and defensive structures. Then looking back at Norwich, playing them away is a tough game and I thought they were very professional, did the job and got a really good win.”

The Cherries secured a memorable home win against United in their first season back in the top flight four years ago, but have lost six of their last seven encounters.

Marcus Rashford struck in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium last season to clinch Solskjaer’s side a 2-1 win.

“I think the home games here, we have tried to be very competitive against them,” Howe added. “Last year was a really tight game. It swung their way in the last few seconds but we gave them a good match.

“The game we won here in our first Primer League season, that was a historic moment for us. That gave us real confidence in a time when we needed it.

“We need a good start tomorrow. We need the crowd absolutely with us and we really want this ground pumping.”

Midfielder Dan Gosling could return to contention for the first time this season after a troublesome hip problem, but David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) remain unavailable.