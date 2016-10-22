Howe thrilled with Bournemouth display

Bournemouth's goalless draw with Tottenham left Eddie Howe beaming with more pride than following their Premier League destruction of Hull City last weekend.

Seven days ago the Cherries thrashed Hull 6-1 at the Vitality Stadium with a superb performance on Mike Phelan's first game as permanent manager.

The visit of title hopefuls Tottenham provided a different test for Howe's side and they pushed Spurs all the way in a feisty draw on Saturday.

"I am more proud of the players today than after winning 6-1 last week against Hull," said Howe.

"We went toe-to-toe with an outstanding team and it was a game of real quality. We did not deserve to lose it, we had good moments too. We managed to nullify most of their threat.

"Both teams had their moments. The best chance was probably Benik Afobe at the end. Neither goalkeeper was really overworked though.

"They are an outstanding team and I think it's a really valuable point for us."