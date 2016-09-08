Howe turns 'blind eye' to Arsenal speculation

Eddie Howe has brushed off speculation that he could be Arsene Wenger's long-term successor at Arsenal and insists his focus is solely on Bournemouth.

The 38-year-old has reportedly shot to the top of the list to replace the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium after guiding the Cherries to the Premier League and then preserving their top-flight status last season.

Apart from a brief spell with Burnley, Howe has spent his entire managerial career at the Vitality Stadium, leading them all the way to the top from the depths of League Two.

His diligent approach and attractive style of play is said to have impressed the powers that be at Arsenal, but Howe insists he "turns a blind eye" to such rumours.

"I'd rather be linked doing something right than the other way, but my only focus is winning, is Bournemouth," he told a media conference.

"I am loyal, I love the town and I want to continue that association for as long as possible.

"I don't want to hear it, I don't need to hear it. I just want to win games.

"It's very hard to predict the future - if you try you come unstuck. In football management you live week to week.

"I turn a blind eye to speculation."

Meanwhile, Howe was coy on whether new loan signing Jack Wilshere would start against West Brom this weekend despite impressing in training since his loan switch from Arsenal.

"He [Wilshere] has settled in very well with the changing room and dynamics of the group," Howe added.

"He's been very bright in training and his technical ability is of a very high level.

"We’ll see what my team selection is."