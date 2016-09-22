Howe urges Bournemouth to bounce back against Everton

Eddie Howe wants Bournemouth to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the hands of Manchester City last weekend when they take on Everton on Saturday.

Bournemouth were hammered 4-0 by Pep Guardiola's men and have dropped to 17th place in the Premier League table, just one point clear of the drop zone.

Howe has fond memories of last season's encounter with Everton and hopes they can again show what they are made of versus Ronald Koeman's men.

"We reflect and will learn a lot from the game against Manchester City. In this league, for us, there are going to be disappointing days," Howe said at a news conference.

"Until the first City goal we were okay. The first three goals came from us having the ball, so that is something to look at.

"We have to brush ourselves down and go again because there is always another game just around the corner.

"Everton have added pace this season in the middle and wide areas. They have goalscorers as well, so we expect a tough game.

"The game against Everton last season was a turning point for us. It showed that we were not here just to play. It showed our spirit, determination and ability to grind out results. Those things kept us up last season."