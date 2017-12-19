Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen to avoid having to make multiple moves in the transfer market in January despite fresh injury concerns.

Josh King (hamstring) and Charlie Daniels (groin) were unable to finish the 4-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and have been ruled out of the EFL Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Wednesday.

With Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) long-term absentees and Callum Wilson still struggling with a knee issue, Howe hopes he will not be forced to bring in several reinforcements for the second half of the season.

"Ideally, we won't be doing too much in the transfer market. We're hoping the injuries we have aren't too serious," he said at a news conference.

"Charlie Daniels and Josh King obviously came off against Liverpool – we don't think their injuries are serious. They will, however, keep them out of [Wednesday's] game and we'll have to wait to see if they will be available for Manchester City [on Saturday].

"Callum Wilson is OK. He had an injection [in his knee] as he felt slight discomfort in one movement. He hasn't trained yet but hopefully will be fine.

"We're stretched due to injuries and I have to be very careful. Managing the squad will be important.

"There will be a certain number of changes [against Chelsea] as I don't want us to suffer any more injuries."