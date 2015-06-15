Howedes to stay at Schalke - Heldt

Schalke general manager Horst Heldt has revealed that captain Benedikt Howedes has snubbed interest from two clubs in order to remain at the Veltins-Arena.

The Germany defender has been linked with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as Manchester United.

Heldt stated at a press conference to unveil new head coach Andre Breitenreiter on Monday that Howedes has opted to stay in Gelsenkirchen.

"He had two offers from abroad. We are happy he decided to keep on playing for Schalke," said Heldt.

While Howedes is set to play his part in a new era under Breitenreiter, Heldt insisted that the club's stance on Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sidney Sam has not changed.

The duo were indefinitely suspended last month in the aftermath of a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne due to indiscipline.

Horst said: "We are sticking with what we have decided, that we do not want to work with either of them next season."

Breitenreiter was confirmed as Roberto Di Matteo's successor on Friday and the former Paderborn boss is relishing the challenge that lies ahead.

"I'm delighted and proud to be able to coach a side like Schalke," said Breitenreiter

"We have to work as a team, where everyone can rely on each other

"We have to become a unit again both on and off the pitch. Then we will play successful football again.

"Our talks were very convincing for me. I'm ready for the challenge. We have a lot of experience in our squad, but also young players with heaps of potential.

"We have quality players. If they can rediscover the faith in their ability, then they can reach their potential.

"We won't set a position in the table as a goal for next season. We want to play football that excites the fans."