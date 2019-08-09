Huddersfield charged over pre-season shirt stunt

Huddersfield’s pre-season shirt stunt has seen them handed a Football Association misconduct charge.

The Terriers were widely-criticised for a sash-style shirt which bore the logo of a controversial bookmaker when they unveiled it as their new home shirt in the middle of July.

They wore the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale on July 17, with the logo appearing to exceed the Football Association’s guidelines of 250 square centimetres.

🔵 #htafc's new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season has today been revealed!— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 17, 2019

Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.

“Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Kit and Advertising Regulations,” a statement read.

“It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i). The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response.”