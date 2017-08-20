Huddersfield determined to make an impact, says Ince

Huddersfield Town have shown they mean business in the Premier League after being written off in pre-season, according to Tom Ince and Aaron Mooy.

The Terriers, promoted as Championship play-off winners in May, beat Newcastle United 1-0 at home on Sunday to follow last weekend's 3-0 victory away to Crystal Palace.

While it remains early days, the team have so far defied gloomy predictions that they would struggle to adapt to life in the top flight and Ince, who joined the club from Derby County in July, is adamant his new side will not prove to be out of their depth.

"People wrote us off last week at Palace but we made a statement," he told Sky Sports.

"We couldn't just rest on our laurels. We're here to show people what we're about. Today was about winning.

"I think we worked hard, that's what the manager requires. If we work hard as a team we've got enough quality to score goals.

"I think we fully deserved it. Newcastle huffed and puffed but we showed the energy and work rate required to win the game.

"The boss… [is] very big on pressing the ball, especially at home with the atmosphere and the amount of fans that turned up.

"We have to give them something to get behind. We try to defend from the front first and foremost and then we get our reward when we win the ball high up the pitch. It's all about worth ethic this team, spirit and work ethic."

WATCH: the players celebrate the Club's first home win in the (AT) August 20, 2017

Mooy scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute at the John Smith's Stadium and cited the mantra of German manager David Wagner when questioned on the team's expectations for the campaign ahead.

"It's been a great start so far, but we can't get carried away," he said.

"It's very early in the season, we've just got to work hard and improve.

"The boss has a saying, 'to have no limits'. We all stand behind that. It's only early but yeah, it's a great start."