Huddersfield sack manager Powell

Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Chris Powell after just 14 months in charge and are set to embark on a "change of direction".

Powell has overseen just three league wins this term and Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Reading left them 18th in the table after 15 games, just five points above the relegation zone.

"We have decided to make this change after very careful deliberation," chief executive Nigel Clibbens told Huddersfield's official website.

"It is made with the long-term interests of the club in mind. It signals a change of direction by the club and a new approach.

"Chris worked to represent Huddersfield Town to the best of his ability, to develop us, improve us and take us forward. He now leaves us well placed for the future challenges ahead.

"With his skills and qualities as a person, it won't be too long before Chris finds a new challenge and we wish him success when that comes."

Powell took over at the John Smith's Stadium from Mark Robins in September 2014 with the club lying in 21st place, and he steered them to a 16th-place finish last season.

Assistant manager Alex Dyer will also depart the club with academy manager Mark Lillis placed in charge for Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Leeds United.