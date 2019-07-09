Huddersfield sign Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza on permanent deal

Huddersfield have turned winger Isaac Mbenza’s loan deal into a permanent move, the club have announced.

Mbenza, 23, spent last season on loan with the Terriers from Montpellier and made 22 Premier League appearances.

“Isaac Mbenza has today joined Huddersfield Town on a permanent transfer from French club Montpellier HSC,” Huddersfield said.

“The Belgium Under-21 international has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract after an option in his original loan agreement was exercised, with the club having the option of a further year’s extension.”

Mbenza had spells at French side Valenciennes and Belgian club Standard Liege before moving on to Montpellier and joined Huddersfield two days before the start of the 2018/19 season.

He made only making four league starts under previous Terriers boss David Wagner, but featured more regularly following Jan Siewert’s appointment as head coach after recovering from a calf injury.

Mbenza featured in all three of Belgium Under-21s’ European Championship fixtures last month.