Hudson-Odoi determined to make an impact after receiving first England call-up

Callum Hudson-Odoi was “shocked” when told he had won his first England call-up – but is determined to “make an impact” with the national team.

Part of the side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, the Chelsea winger has been subject of sustained interest from Bayern Munich, having made his first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 18-year-old has yet to start a Premier League match for Chelsea, but Gareth Southgate has promoted him to the senior squad after Manchester United’s Luke Shaw became the fourth player to withdraw through injury.

not even Twitter certified & already called up… what a life you're living bro 😂❤️ welcome 🙌🏾🦁 https://t.co/qcetsuy9Ok

— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 18, 2019

It was a whirlwind day for the teenager, who had been in Bristol preparing for his first taste of international Under-21 football with Aidy Boothroyd’s side when the call came.

Hudson-Odoi had barely finished his lunch with the Young Lions before heading up to St George’s Park to join the senior team for the Euro 2020 double-header against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

“It’s been a crazy day but getting my first (senior) international call-up is an amazing feeling,” the 18-year-old said.

“Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the U21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St George’s Park.

Settling in at @StGeorgesPark. 😀 #threelionspic.twitter.com/Gd2WrHLFIq

— England (@England) March 18, 2019

“It’s been a crazy experience but I’m delighted to get the call and it’s a nice feeling to be here as well.

“I thought the manager was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn’t believe it. I was delighted.

“It’s a dream come true. Now I’ve got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.

“Everybody here is very humble and they’re very nice. They make sure you’re comfortable, no one has an ego here so hopefully I get to know more of the boys here.”

Luke Shaw was the latest name to withdraw from the squad (John Walton/PA)

Hudson-Odoi had already been in the news on Monday after Chelsea confirmed they had lodged a formal complaint with UEFA over racist abuse aimed at the player during the closing stages of the 5-0 Europa League win away to Dynamo Kiev last week.

The 18-year-old scored in the Ukrainian capital and will become the youngest Chelsea player in history to play for England if he makes his debut this month.

Hudson-Odoi was the second new addition to the squad after in-form Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse linked up with the Three Lions earlier in the day.

There was some surprise about his omission from the 25-man squad named last week and Southgate had no hesitation in turning to his former Under-21 captain after Fabian Delph, John Stones and Ruben Loftus-Cheek pulled out of the squad.

Delph was replaced less than an hour into Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Swansea, which team-mate Stones missed with a groin injury.

🦁🦁🦁

Congratulations to #SaintsFC's @Prowsey16 who has been called up to Gareth Southgate's #ThreeLions squad: https://t.co/AqxgLAD8TDpic.twitter.com/HS0DsnQWSu

— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 18, 2019

Loftus-Cheek came on as a second-half substitute as Chelsea lost to Everton on Sunday and has now been replaced by former Young Lions team-mate Ward-Prowse.

The 24-year-old has flourished under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has helped add aggression and goals to the midfielder’s game.

Ward-Prowse has scored six goals since the turn of the year, including stunning free-kicks in Southampton’s last two matches.