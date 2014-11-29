Hughes buoyed by Bojan showing at Liverpool

The Spaniard struck the post and forced an impressive save from Simon Mignolet, only for Stoke to be undone by a late Glen Johnson header.

Stoke remain without a win at Anfield since 1959 but Hughes was pleased with the showing of former Barcelona man Bojan - a close-season signing from the Catalan giants.

"We feel a little bit disappointed because we put a huge effort in," Hughes explained.

"Our record here over the years has not been great so we all feel it was a big opportunity to wipe the slate clean in that regard and get a positive result.

"In the first half, Liverpool created very little to be perfectly honest and I thought we were comfortable and able to deal with anything they threw at us.

"In the second, it became a bit more open because we were more encouraged and were looking for a winner ourselves."

Hughes - who saw Steven Sidwell limp off in the first half before his replacement Glenn Whelan suffered a calf problem - added: "The outstanding player on the day for me was Bojan.

"[I was] really pleased with what he produced but unfortunately he hit the post and an outstanding volley at the end, which needed to be dealt with.

"[I was] pleased with his performance but just felt it was a little bit harsh on us to lose the game today.

"I felt we needed to take something because I think it's what our performance deserved."