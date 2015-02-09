Hughes: Crouch header just as good as Kane's

Man-of-the-moment Kane stole the headlines over the weekend after scoring a double in Tottenham's come-from-behind 2-1 against fierce rivals Arsenal on Saturday, the second of which was a fantastic guided header over a helpless David Ospina.

Crouch duly followed suit with a similar effort as Stoke rescued a late point at St James' Park on Sunday.

The two goals have led to debate among football fans over which was better, and Stoke manager Hughes was quick to praise the talent of his striker.

"I think somebody mentioned over the weekend that Harry Kane is the only player who scores that type of goal," Hughes said.

"But that's an oversight on Peter Crouch who's been doing that for years. It's a great ball from Geoff Cameron and a fantastic header.

"Peter has been unlucky in the last few weeks because he hasn't started games, but he's very much valued by myself and the club.

"When called upon, he will always have an impact on games for us. That's a credit to him as a professional."