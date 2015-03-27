Hughes eyeing up silverware with Stoke

Stoke confirmed on Friday that Hughes has penned a contract extension at the Britannia Stadium and the Welshman insists he is determined to challenge for honours and continue to evolve in the Premier League.

"I don't think people want to be told that we are just looking to stay in the league," Hughes told the club's official YouTube channel.

"They want to be told that you're chasing trophies, you are looking for good cup runs, you are looking to progress and be a top-10 side, that's how I've always viewed it and that won't change in the coming seasons."

Stoke, the 2011 FA Cup finalists, were knocked out of this season's competition by Hughes' former club Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round and exited the League Cup against Southampton in round four.

When asked about his approach to cup competitions, Hughes said: "I've always gone strong.

"My view is that there are only so many trophies that we can realistically go all the way in, so why limit your chances.

"You may as well have a real go and see how far you can go. There are plenty of games in the season; players will get games as well it's important to use the squad.

"I think it's important you progress as far as you can."