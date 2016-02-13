Hughes fears long injury lay-off for Johnson

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes fears full-back Glen Johnson may be facing a long lay-off after suffering a suspected knee ligament injury in the 3-1 win at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Johnson limped off shortly after half-time having landed awkwardly and Hughes is waiting to discover the full extent of the problem.

Marc Muniesa was also forced off with a hamstring complaint to add to Stoke's defensive injury woes, but Hughes instead opted to focus on the obvious positives of halting a run of three straight Premier League defeats.

Hughes said: "We came with a good game plan and allowed Bournemouth to come on to us.

"We conceded more possession than usual, but felt we would have more chances on the break and that's how it panned out thankfully."

The performance of Giannelli Imbula was a particular highlight for the Welshman, who watched the club-record signing open his Premier League account with stunning volley after nine minutes.

Ibrahim Afellay and Joselu were also on target and Hughes said: "It was a great goal from Giannelli Imbula who all game showed great calmness and an understanding of what's required.

"I'm pleased for him and pleased for his team-mates as well.

"We then got two quickfire goals in the second half and that took the game away from them.

"Apart from the injuries that we seem to be picking up at the moment it was a real positive day."