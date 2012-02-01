Hughes heaps praise on new recruit Zamora

The pair worked together at Fulham, where Hughes signed the England international from, and they clearly enjoyed working together, withthe Welshman saying of his new centre-forward:

"Bobby is a guy that makes things happen on the pitch, be it scoring goals or creating chances for others.



"We needed a player of his ilk at the football club and I couldn't be more delighted.



"He was the difference for us at Fulham last season. He came back from injury and he made such an impact in the second half of the campaign.



"He's got great power and pace and his technical ability is top class. He's got an excellent left foot."

Zamora was happy to repay the compliments as the love-in continued between the past and present Premier League hit-men.



"I got on really well with the manager at Fulham," said the 31-year-old.



"We all grew to like Mark. I think that will be the case here. He's looking to take the club forward.

"The ambition of the club was certainly a drawing factor as well. For me, it was quite an easy decision to be a part of this."



The former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur striker is set to be partnered with Djibril Cisse, who also joined the Hoops on deadline day.



By Phil Haigh