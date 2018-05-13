Hughes keen on Southampton stay

Mark Hughes would be "delighted" if he is given the opportunity to carry on as Southampton manager.

Former Stoke City boss Hughes was given a short-term contract at St Mary's in March until the end of the season, with Saints deep in the relegation mire.

Wins over Bournemouth and fellow strugglers Swansea City put survival within touching distance and Southampton's top-flight status was confirmed on Sunday despite a last-gasp 1-0 defeat against champions Manchester City.

"I've come in here and been able to make an impact," Hughes told reporters after Gabriel Jesus stole the points in the 94th minute.

"It's a good club, I'm a professional football manager – I would love the opportunity.

"We'll have to wait and see. I would imagine the club has probably had discussions since I walked through the door over what they would do.

"There were two scenarios – if we went down or stayed up. In my view they'll make a quick decision one way or another.

"If it involves me I'll be delighted. I was given a short-term contract to come and do a job and that's what I've done."