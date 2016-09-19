Hughes receives Stoke backing

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates claims the club's hierarchy has offered its full support to Mark Hughes after a winless start to the Premier League season.

The Potters have begun slowly before, including last season, when they lost three and drew three of their opening six matches.

But 2016-17 has offered little cause for encouragement so far, Stoke losing four of their first five matches of the league campaign, conceding 14 goals and scoring just three times in the process.

That meagre return has prompted speculation manager Hughes could be facing the sack, rumours talked down by Coates.

"We are obviously disappointed with the start we've made but Mark and the management team have our full support," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"He is a very experienced manager and knows what it takes to get results in the Premier League.

"It's still very early in the season and while these results obviously can't go on forever, we're convinced that things will change."

Stoke are at home to fellow Premier League side Hull City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, followed by the visit of West Brom, led by the Potters' former manager Tony Pulis, to bet365 Stadium next weekend.