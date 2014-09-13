Hughes yet to hold Stoke contract talks

Hughes became Stoke manager on a three-year contract in May 2013 and has enjoyed relative success in his time in charge, guiding the Staffordshire club to ninth in the Premier League last season with a club-record 50 points.

The 50-year-old oversaw a 1-0 win at former club Manchester City in Stoke's last game prior to the international break and, ahead of Saturday's meeting with Leicester City, Hughes insists he is enjoying life at the Britannia Stadium.

"We've had no discussions [over a new contract]. It's early days," Hughes told The Sentinel.

"I'm quite happy here, I'm having a great time at a great club and, if they want me to stay, it will be their choice, and always will be their choice.

"I'm encouraged and enthused by what's happening here and it's great when you get that feeling.

"I'm delighted with where we are, but there's a lot of work to do and that's something that won't faze me.

"There's continuity and stability here and that's an attraction for managers.

"We're very fortunate we have that here."