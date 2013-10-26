Hughton understands Norwich fan frustrations

Only Sunderland have scored fewer goals than Norwich in the Premier League this term and the latter were again frustrated as David Marshall returned to Norfolk and kept a clean sheet in stunning circumstances.

Norwich rained in 31 shots at the Scot's goal, but none of them resulted in a winner, although controversy also prevented Hughton's side from scoring.

Leroy Fer found the net in the last minute while attempting to pass back to Marshall after a throw-in had followed an injury, but a mix-up between the pair saw the ball trickle in.

Referee Mike Jones disallowed the goal and demanded a retaken throw-in, much to the hosts' chagrin.

The full-time whistle was met by boos from the Norwich faithful, and Hughton was fully understanding of their anger with his side struggling near the foot of the table.

"They are a fanatical and emotional support and any frustrations they have is because they want to see us win a game," Hughton added.

"They are the exact same reactions I would have.

"I have no problem with their reaction; it shows that they care. It's their football club."

Hughton also praised a dogged display from Malky Mackay's side, but lamented a failure to beat Marshall in the Cardiff goal.

He added: "Credit to Cardiff. They came here and defended very well. On the balance of chances we had, we should have won.

"We haven't scored, although it's not down to the lack of endeavour or the way we played. It's frustrating because it's one that should have been three points. Their keeper has had a very good day.

"As the game went on you thought the goal was going to come. Perhaps in the end you thought one of those goals would be an own goal or come via a deflection."