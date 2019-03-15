Hughton urges Brighton to repeat their Palace mindset against Millwall

Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants his team show the same mindset in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Millwall as they did against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls head to the Den on the back of an uplifting away win over Palace which put clear daylight between themselves and the fight for survival.

Millwall, meanwhile, are scrapping for points at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table and delivered a much-needed win at Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The Lions ended Everton’s FA Cup hopes in the fourth round before avoiding a potential upset themselves with a 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon as they secured a shot at the semi-finals and Wembley.

Hughton knows his Premier League squad have everything to lose if they do not approach the tie in the right manor.

“We will start the game as favourites because we are the Premier League team, but they are playing at home and are on the back of beating Everton at home in a previous round,” the Brighton boss said.

“It shows what they are capable of doing and the levels they are capable of playing at.

“We will have to show the same type of mentality and quality that we showed at Crystal Palace.”

Hughton is all too aware of the threat posed by Neil Harris’ squad.

“I went to see them on Wednesday evening – they’re a good and physical side,” the Brighton boss said.

“I don’t see this game as being any easier than last weekend.”

Brighton fans may be dreaming of Wembley as they look to replicate the class of 1983, but Hughton intends to take things very much one step at a time.

“The excitement at this stage of the competition is normal,” Hughton said at a press conference on Friday reported by the club.

“It means a lot to the supporters – to have the possibility to be in the last four is always tough when you get to this stage.

“It’s an open competition now.”

Forward Florin Andone will miss Sunday’s game because of a groin problem which flared up during the warm-up against Palace.

Midfielder Pascal Gross also remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Yves Bissouma is suspended after picking up two cautions in earlier ties.

Defender Leon Balogun is, though, fit again following a shoulder problem.