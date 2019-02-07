Hughton urges FA to look into West Brom fans' Bong chants

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was unimpressed with West Brom fans' behaviour towards Gaetan Bong in Wednesday's FA Cup clash at the Hawthorns.

Bong alleged Baggies striker Jay Rodriguez had racially abused him during a Premier League match last season.

Although the Football Association (FA) investigated, Bong's claims were found to be unproven.

Bong featured from the bench in Brighton's 3-1 extra-time fourth-round replay win, but he was targeted by derogatory chants and Hughton urged the FA to look into it.

"What we heard is not nice," he told reporters. "One thing that the game has done very well in recent years is pick up on anything they need to.

"It's down to the authorities and governors of our game, and what we see and hear, for people to deal with.

"The original case was dealt with very well by the FA. Unfortunately, the nature of the game these days is you are going to hear things that you think are unfair and you don't want to hear.

"Of course, that then becomes the responsibility of others. All we can do is our job and all Gaetan can do is get on with what he does best and that is playing football."