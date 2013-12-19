Hughton wants Norwich to show character

Sunderland host Norwich at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and Hughton remains confident despite their opponents reaching the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Norwich had failed to put together an unbeaten run together this season until they followed up a victory over West Brom with a draw against Swansea City in their last two matches, and the 55-year-old is keen to keep that going.

"With the amount of games that we have over the Christmas period, you have to take one game at a time," he said ahead the weekend's clash.

"Sunderland will be buoyed by their win over Chelsea, but we're in decent form ourselves and that's what we have to focus on.

"We'll need to show the characteristics that we had in the West Brom win if we want to win this weekend."

Recent form has seen Norwich open up a five-point gap on the bottom three and victory on Saturday – combined with other results going their way – could see them move safely into mid-table.